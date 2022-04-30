BOOM Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,837.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.70 million and $69,837.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00030523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00101284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,954 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,221 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

