Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

BLX stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.51. 226,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,019. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$42.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.15.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

