Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.
About Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG)
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.