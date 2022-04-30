BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.