Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Brady by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Brady by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

