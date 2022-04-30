Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.
Braze stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,119,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
