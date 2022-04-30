Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BRFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

