Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BRFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.