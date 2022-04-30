Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.