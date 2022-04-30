Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 15,083 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.