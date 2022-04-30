Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,815 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $531.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.76. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

