Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 48,654 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.