Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTF. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of FTF opened at $7.11 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

