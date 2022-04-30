Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,575 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.56 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

