Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 172.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

