Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

POST opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.