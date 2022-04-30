Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 827,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,548,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average of $312.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

