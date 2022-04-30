Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

