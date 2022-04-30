Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 327.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

