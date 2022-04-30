Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.65. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

