Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

