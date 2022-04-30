Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $836.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.43.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

