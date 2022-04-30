Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $313.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.