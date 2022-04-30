Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $168.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

