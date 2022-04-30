Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

