Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-7.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

