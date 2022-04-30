Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $150,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.27. 26,445,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,745. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

