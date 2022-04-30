Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of BRX traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 2,802,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,611. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

