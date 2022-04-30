Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $24.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.15 and its 200-day moving average is $585.30.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
