Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 64,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,090. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

