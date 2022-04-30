Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

