Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post $684.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.30 million and the lowest is $660.90 million. Ares Management posted sales of $507.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.22. 1,170,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ares Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ares Management by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

