Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ATN International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 45,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

