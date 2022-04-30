Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the lowest is $169.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $146.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $819.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,264. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $564.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

