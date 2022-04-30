Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.05. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

