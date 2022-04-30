Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 18,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.