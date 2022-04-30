Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.22). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 539,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,933. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $48.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.