Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 681,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,243. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

