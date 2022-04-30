Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BKD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 2,349,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,564. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

