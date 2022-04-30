Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of GMBL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

