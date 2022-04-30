Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MODV traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $103.97. 52,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,666. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

