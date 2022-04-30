Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $18.14

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

