Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $101.57

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,774,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,811. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

