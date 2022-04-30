Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Price Target at $5.28

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE:BHG opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.