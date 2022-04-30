Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $97.63

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

