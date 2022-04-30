Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $97.63

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DIN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.96.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
