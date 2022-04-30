Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $13.64

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 16,502,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,366,404. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.