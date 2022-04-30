Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 20.15

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.15.

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1,103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 12.84 and a 200 day moving average of 14.71. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

