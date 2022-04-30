Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target at $21.43

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

