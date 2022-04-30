Brokerages Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target at $31.40

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 579,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

