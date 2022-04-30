Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) PT at $3.36

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

OGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in OrganiGram by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.