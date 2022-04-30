Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $36.17

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Pulmonx stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,623,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

